The Kent Stage presents Thompson Square

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

The husband-and-wife team of Keifer and Shawna Thompson burst onto the country music scene in 2010 with an organic vocal blend reminiscent of the duets of icons like Johnny Cash and June Carter. Their debut album included the single "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not," which went to No. 1 on Billboard's Country Songs chart. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $20-$38. thekentstage.com

Info

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
