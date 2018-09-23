The Learned Owl's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Learned Owl Book Shop 204 N. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44236

Join The Learned Owl for a very special 50th anniversary party. All are welcome to enjoy food, drink, music and special savings. Music will be provided by The Moldy Figs. Please come and share your special memories of this beloved book store. The Learned Owl, 204 N. Main St., Hudson. 4-6 p.m. Free. learnedowl.com

Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Hudson Events, Kids & Family, This & That
