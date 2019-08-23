The Machine: A Tribute to Pink Floyd with JiMiller Band

Lock 3 200 s Main Street , Northwest Akron, Ohio 44308

Your favorite tributes perform at Lock 3 for the free Friday night concert series. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Free. 7 p.m. lock3live.com.

Lock 3 200 s Main Street , Northwest Akron, Ohio 44308
