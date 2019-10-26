The Masque of the Red Death Masquerade Ball

to Google Calendar - The Masque of the Red Death Masquerade Ball - 2019-10-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Masque of the Red Death Masquerade Ball - 2019-10-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Masque of the Red Death Masquerade Ball - 2019-10-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Masque of the Red Death Masquerade Ball - 2019-10-26 20:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Join the hundreds of souls who celebrate deep into the night at a most artfully decadent and dramatic masquerade party in the historic and haunted Akron Civic Theatre. Admission includes beer and wine, light hors d'oeuvres, full bar service and entertainment. Elegant attire is required.

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Masque of the Red Death Masquerade Ball - 2019-10-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Masque of the Red Death Masquerade Ball - 2019-10-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Masque of the Red Death Masquerade Ball - 2019-10-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Masque of the Red Death Masquerade Ball - 2019-10-26 20:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

October 24, 2019

Friday

October 25, 2019

Saturday

October 26, 2019

Sunday

October 27, 2019

Monday

October 28, 2019

Tuesday

October 29, 2019

Wednesday

October 30, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail