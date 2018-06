The Medina Faith in Action Twin Sizzler July Fourth Series

The Medina Faith in Action 43rd annual Twin Sizzler July Fourth Series includes a 5K, 10K, Fun Run, Kid's Run and Bike Race, all starting from Medina's historic Public Square. Runners and riders are welcome to participate in one or multiple races. Other activities on the Square include a DJ, refreshments, balloons and face painting. Public Square, Medina. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. $15-$40.

www.facebook.com/MedinaTwinSizzler