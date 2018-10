The Spirits of the Palace Ghost Investigation

Join the Canton Palace Theatre for an investigation into the world of the paranormal, as Team S.P.E.C.T.R.E. leads this monthly ghost hunt. Participants must be 18 years or over unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. Cameras and recording equipment are encouraged. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. $40. cantonpalacetheatre.org