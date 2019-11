The University of Akron Dance Program Fall Dance Concert: Fall into Dance

This concert features a collection of works by student choreographers Stephanie Anderson, Amanda Kindt, Kylee Lines and Lydia Marshall. New faculty member Valerie Ifill also premieres a new work in collaboration with percussionists from The University of Akron Steel Drum Band. The University of Akron, Kolbe Hall, Akron. 7:30 p.m. $6-$12. For additional information visit uakron.edu/dtaa.