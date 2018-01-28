The University of Akron Steel Drum Band

Google Calendar - The University of Akron Steel Drum Band - 2018-01-28 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The University of Akron Steel Drum Band - 2018-01-28 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The University of Akron Steel Drum Band - 2018-01-28 14:30:00 iCalendar - The University of Akron Steel Drum Band - 2018-01-28 14:30:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Leave the winter blues behind and escape to the rhythms of the Caribbean. The University of Akron Steel Drum Band was founded in 1980 by Dr. Larry Snider. The band is comprised of undergraduate and graduate percussion students who perform in the ensemble as a requirement for their degree program, along with the percussion ensemble and other musical groups. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2:30 p.m. $7-$12. akroncivic.com

Info
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Calendar - The University of Akron Steel Drum Band - 2018-01-28 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The University of Akron Steel Drum Band - 2018-01-28 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The University of Akron Steel Drum Band - 2018-01-28 14:30:00 iCalendar - The University of Akron Steel Drum Band - 2018-01-28 14:30:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 18, 2018

Friday

January 19, 2018

Saturday

January 20, 2018

Sunday

January 21, 2018

Monday

January 22, 2018

Tuesday

January 23, 2018

Wednesday

January 24, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail