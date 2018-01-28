Leave the winter blues behind and escape to the rhythms of the Caribbean. The University of Akron Steel Drum Band was founded in 1980 by Dr. Larry Snider. The band is comprised of undergraduate and graduate percussion students who perform in the ensemble as a requirement for their degree program, along with the percussion ensemble and other musical groups. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2:30 p.m. $7-$12. akroncivic.com
The University of Akron Steel Drum Band
