Dr. Larry Snider founded the University of Akron Steel Drum Band in 1980. At the time, it was one of only three colleges in the U.S. to have a steel drum ensemble. For over 40 years, all of the band’s steel drums were exclusively built and maintained by master tuner Dr. Clifford Alexis. This ensemble is dedicated to performing the musical art form of Trinidad and educating people about that history. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $7-$12. 2:30 p.m. akroncivic.com