Catch the Vindys, the Youngstown-based alt-rock band, in Akron. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25. akroncivic.com
The Vindys
Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre 182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music, The Vindys
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
