Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, this rock opera is an exhilarating story of hope, healing and the human spirit. The story of the pinball-playing, deaf, dumb and blind boy who triumphs over adversity has inspired, amazed and puzzled audiences for more than 40 years. This five-time Tony Award-winning musical is a high-energy, one-of-a-kind theatrical event. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $11-$27. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.
The Who’s “Tommy”
Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesAfter School Adventures: Pond Dipping
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSip and Play: Game Night!
-
-
Events in The 330The Kent Stage presents Pat Travers Band & Vanilla Fudge
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Songwriter Showcase with Daniel Rylander
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 3302019 Annual Gift Basket Silent Auction
-
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Outdoor ActivitiesFree Yoga + River Clean Up
-
-
Charity & FundraisersRummage Sale
-
Sunday
-
Events in The 330Lichen Those Mossy Ledges
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatMolto Bella Auto Show
-
Monday
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Outdoor ActivitiesHeart Healthy Hike
-
Tuesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsMcDonough 2019 Fall Exhibitions
-
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330Wine and Paint
-
-
Charity & FundraisersBocuse d’Or Team USA 2021 Fundraiser Dinner
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: