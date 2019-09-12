The Who’s “Tommy”

Based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album, this rock opera is an exhilarating story of hope, healing and the human spirit. The story of the pinball-playing, deaf, dumb and blind boy who triumphs over adversity has inspired, amazed and puzzled audiences for more than 40 years. This five-time Tony Award-winning musical is a high-energy, one-of-a-kind theatrical event. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $11-$27. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.