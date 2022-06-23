Enjoy a sip from Brighten Brewing Co. while playing trivia. Brighten Brewing Co., 1374 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Copley. Thursdays 6:30 p.m. brightenbrew.com
Think & Drink
to
Brighten Brewing Co. 1374 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Copley, Ohio
Brighten Brewing Co. 1374 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Copley, Ohio
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsFloral & Landscape Exhibition
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsFloral & Landscape Exhibition
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Home & GardenFalls Cancer Club Rummage Sale
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: