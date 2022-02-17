Third Thursday: Games with More is More and Continuum

to

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Learn more about the More is More and Continuum exhibitions with a self-guided game night! Fun, yet challenging puzzle packets will be available at the front desk after 6:00 pm. Complete them all for a chance to win a themed prize.

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Third Thursday: Games with More is More and Continuum - 2022-02-17 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Third Thursday: Games with More is More and Continuum - 2022-02-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Third Thursday: Games with More is More and Continuum - 2022-02-17 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Third Thursday: Games with More is More and Continuum - 2022-02-17 18:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Friday

December 10, 2021

Saturday

December 11, 2021

Sunday

December 12, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required