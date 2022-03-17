Third Thursday: Luck of the Draw

to

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Come find the pot of gold with this evening of green-themed collection games, a pop-up art exhibition by students from a local school, and make & take activities. This drop-in program is free and open to all.

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Third Thursday: Luck of the Draw - 2022-03-17 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Third Thursday: Luck of the Draw - 2022-03-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Third Thursday: Luck of the Draw - 2022-03-17 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Third Thursday: Luck of the Draw - 2022-03-17 18:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

February 17, 2022

Friday

February 18, 2022

Saturday

February 19, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required