Come find the pot of gold with this evening of green-themed collection games, a pop-up art exhibition by students from a local school, and make & take activities. This drop-in program is free and open to all.
Third Thursday: Luck of the Draw
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
