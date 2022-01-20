Third Thursday: Partying with Postcards

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Celebrate creativity in Akron with music, food, and an exhibit of community made postcards at the Museum, the Akron-Summit County Library, and Summit Artspace. This drop-in program is free and open to all.

akron art museum
