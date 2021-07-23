"This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing"

The first live in-person production at the Beck Center for the Arts since the COVID-19 pandemic began, this play about three sisters' struggles and dreams hits the stage. Beck Center for the Arts, Senney Theater, 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. Friday & Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m. $33 adults. beckcenter.org

Theater & Dance
