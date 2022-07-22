"Three Countries, One Mother"

Balch Street Theatre 220 South Balch Street, Akron, Ohio 44302

Co-artistic director of Gum-Dip Theatre, Neema Bal, has created the new work, “Three Countries, One Mother,” to convey the effects of the Bhutanese refugee crisis and resettlement in the ’90s and early ’00s. The story follows one displaced family across three countries — Bhutan, Nepal and the United States. Balch Street Theater, 220 S. Balch St., Akron. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday 8 p.m. & Sunday 3 p.m. gumdiptheatre.com

Balch Street Theatre 220 South Balch Street, Akron, Ohio 44302
Theater & Dance
