Hower House Holiday Tours: Holiday Wonderland% Take a self-guided tour of the Victorian mansion decorated for the holidays, then visit the Cellar Door Store to start your holiday shopping for unique gifts. Hower House is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hower House, The University of Akron, 60 Fir Hill, Akron. $2-$8, free for children 12 and under. For hours, visit howerhouse.org.