Hower House Holiday Tours

to

Hower House 60 Fir Hill, Akron, Ohio 44325

Take a self-guided tour of the Victorian mansion decorated for the holidays, then visit the Cellar Door Store to shop for unique gifts. Hower House, The University of Akron, 60 Fir Hill, Akron. $2-$10, free for children 12 and under. howerhouse.org

