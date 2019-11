Akron Zoo's Wild Lights

Celebrate the holidays at the wildest lighting display around. Surround yourself with dazzling lights, animals, special entertainment and the sounds of the holidays. Tell Santa all your holiday wishes and treat yourself to delicious goodies and warm beverages. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 5-9 p.m. For ticket information, visit akronzoo.org.