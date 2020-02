“Saint Joan”

This is the story of the warrior saint who also happens to be a woman. George Bernard Shaw’s sweeping drama follows the epic life of Joan of Arc, from the Dauphin’s court, to the battlefield, to the prosecution chair, and finally, to the pyre. Ohio Shakespeare Festival, Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., Akron. $15-$33. For tickets and showtimes, visit ohioshakespearefestival.com.