Center for Applied Drama & Autism's Theatre on the Spectrum: “Clowning Around”

Through collaboration with traveling clown, Gale McNeely, and creative thinking of their own, CADA actors have devised a montage of clown acts that include tributes to traditional circus clowns, William Shakespeare, the Kinks and Samuel Beckett. Blue Box Studio, 1501 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 1 or 7 p.m. $3 ticket donations are welcome. centerforada.org