Loyal to the Lot Exhibition

Just before the NFL Draft, football fans can take a last look at the “Loyal to the Lot” exhibition. This exhibit has been photographer Stephen Tomasko’s ongoing project since 2012, set within the huge Cleveland Municipal Parking Lot, illustrating with visual stories the Cleveland Browns’ fans who gather there. The “Muni Lot” is home to a massive tailgating party starting at 7:00 a.m. before every Browns home game. Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way, E., Massillon. Tues.-Sat. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org