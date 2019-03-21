Stark County High School Art Exhibit

Students have the chance to show their artwork in a gallery, sell their work, receive awards and even win scholarships. Meanwhile, the public can marvel at the talent of students in the community. This exhibition features original two- and three-dimensional works by students, created as part of their school curriculums and chosen by their school’s art instructor. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. Closed Mon. $6-$8. Free every Thurs. cantonart.org