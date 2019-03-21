Stark County High School Art Exhibit

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702

Stark County High School Art Exhibit

Students have the chance to show their artwork in a gallery, sell their work, receive awards and even win scholarships. Meanwhile, the public can marvel at the talent of students in the community. This exhibition features original two- and three-dimensional works by students, created as part of their school curriculums and chosen by their school’s art instructor. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. Closed Mon. $6-$8. Free every Thurs. cantonart.org

Info

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702
