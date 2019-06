Wadsworth Blue Tip Festival 2018

The Blue Tip Festival is a five-day celebration of the Wadsworth community. It starts with a world class parade and the igniting of a giant, twenty-foot blue tip match which lights downtown Wadsworth during the festivities. The festival includes amusement rides, festival foods, midway games, contests and other entertainment, as well as the Wadsworth Matchstick Challenge, a 5K/10K and half marathon. Wadsworth Memorial Park, Wadsworth. Free. bluetipfestival.com