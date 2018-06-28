Thursday Family Summer Adventure Tours

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Through 8/23 Thursday Family Summer Adventure Tours For dates and times, visit akronartmusuem.org.

Explore the galleries and investigate artwork on a museum adventure designed just for families. You’ll discover treasures, hunt for clues and see the world in a new way without the hassle of packing a suitcase. Adventure tours include a 30-minute gallery experience and a 30-minute hands-on experience in the museum’s summer studio space. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 11:30 a.m. Free.

Info
