Unwind and relax during our monthly Thursday Night Music Club at Hale Farm & Village! These social events feature local live music, MarketPlace shopping, cash bar, food by our own Café 1810, and a featured winery or brewery.

5pm – 9pm Thursdays – Music begins at 6pm

Thursday, June 20 – Zach Friedhof with featured winery CLE Urban Winery

Thursday, July 18 – Dick Cooper with featured winery It’s Your Winery

Thursday, August 15 – Gretchen Pleuss with featured winery Nauti Vine Winery

Thursday, September 19 – Katie Robinson with featured meadery Fiesty Brood Meadery

﻿

Free Admission (museum sites are not open)

Free Parking

For more information, please call 330-666-3711