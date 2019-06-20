Thursday Night Music Club

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Unwind and relax during our monthly Thursday Night Music Club at Hale Farm & Village! These social events feature local live music, MarketPlace shopping, cash bar, food by our own Café 1810, and a featured winery or brewery.

5pm – 9pm Thursdays – Music begins at 6pm

Thursday, June 20 – Zach Friedhof with featured winery CLE Urban Winery

Thursday, July 18 – Dick Cooper with featured winery It’s Your Winery

Thursday, August 15 – Gretchen Pleuss with featured winery Nauti Vine Winery

Thursday, September 19 – Katie Robinson with featured meadery Fiesty Brood Meadery

Free Admission (museum sites are not open)

Free Parking

For more information, please call 330-666-3711

