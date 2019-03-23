Tiny Houses

Outcalt Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, City of Cleveland, Ohio 44115

Tiny homes are all the rage! Cath is ready for a big change. She quits her lucrative, fast paced job in finance and moves across the country with her boyfriend to build a 200-square-foot tiny house. Turns out that choosing a simpler life can get very complicated. Filled with lovable, idiosyncratic characters each on a quest to find a place to call home, Tiny Houses is a surprising world premiere comedy about what happens when the world shrinks.

Info

Theater & Dance
2164006000
