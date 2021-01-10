Today's Bride Akron Wedding Show

to Google Calendar - Today's Bride Akron Wedding Show - 2021-01-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Today's Bride Akron Wedding Show - 2021-01-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Today's Bride Akron Wedding Show - 2021-01-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Today's Bride Akron Wedding Show - 2021-01-10 10:00:00

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

You're engaged! Now comes the fun part: planning your wedding day. What better place to meet 100+ local vendors, browse through aisles of inspiration and the latest fashions, and gain access to exclusive discounts and promotions than at the Today's Bride John S. Knight Center Wedding Show on January 10, 2021? Grab your bridesmaids, fiancé, and mom and plan your entire wedding under one roof at Northeast Ohio's premier bridal show.

Info

John S. Knoght Center
John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Bridal, Festivals & Fairs
3306709545
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Today's Bride Akron Wedding Show - 2021-01-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Today's Bride Akron Wedding Show - 2021-01-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Today's Bride Akron Wedding Show - 2021-01-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Today's Bride Akron Wedding Show - 2021-01-10 10:00:00
restaurant guide right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

330 homes spring20 small cover.jpg