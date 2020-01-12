Today's Bride Akron Wedding Show

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The Today’s Bride Akron Wedding Show is a Northeast Ohio bride’s dream! Gather your wedding party, mom, or fiancé and plan your entire wedding under one roof on January 12th, 2020 Bridal Show! Shop everything you need to create your dream wedding – over 100+ of Northeast Ohio’s best wedding professionals – and take advantage of special discounts, deals, prizes, and giveaways. View our galleries up close and get inspired by the latest trends in reception tables, décor, cakes, photography, and fashion. Then watch as the latest designs in bridal, bridesmaid, groom, groomsmen, mother-of, and flower girl attire strut the runway at our live fashion shows! You’re only a bride once, so take advantage of the perks. Visit the Today’s Bride Wedding Show on January 12th to experience this fun-filled day of wedding planning!

Website: https://todaysbride.com/bridal-shows/2020-january-12th-wedding-show-john-s-knight-center/

Tickets are $15 at the door. SAVE $3 by purchasing online before the event!

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
