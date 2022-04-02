Today's Bride April Wedding Show - Akron

to

Summit County Fairgrounds Arena 229 E. Howe Road, Tallmadge, Ohio

The Today’s Bride Wedding Show is a Northeast Ohio bride’s dream! Gather your wedding party, mom, or fiancé and plan your entire wedding under one roof on April 2nd & 3rd, 2022!

Meet more than 50+ of the best wedding professionals in Northeast Ohio and take advantage of special discounts, deals, prizes, and giveaways. View our galleries up close and get inspired by the latest trends in reception tables, décor, cakes, photography, and fashion. You’re only a bride once, so take advantage of the perks.

Visit the Today’s Bride Wedding Show at the Summit County Fairgrounds April 2nd & 3rd, 2022 to experience this fun-filled weekend of wedding planning!

Info

Bridal, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Festivals & Fairs
330-472-6177
to
