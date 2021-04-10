Today's Bride April Wedding Show - Cleveland

The Today’s Bride Cleveland Wedding Show is a Northeast Ohio bride’s dream! In year’s past, this event has been held at the I-X Center, but we have moved the third biggest bridal show in the nation, and the LARGEST in Ohio, to our new home, The Huntington Convention Center! It’s so big, it takes up an entire weekend – April 10th & 11th, 2021!

You’ll have a blast planning your wedding with your wedding party, mom, or fiancé. Shop everything you need to create your dream wedding from 100+ of Northeast Ohio’s best wedding businesses. You can also take advantage of special discounts, deals, prizes, and giveaways. View our galleries up close and get inspired by the latest trends in reception tables, décor, cakes, photography, and fashion.

You’re only a bride once, so take advantage of the perks. Visit the Today’s Bride Bridal Show — with all safety precautions in place, of course — at the Huntington Convention Center this spring April 10th & 11th, 2021 to experience this fun-filled weekend of wedding planning!

General admission tickets are $15 at the door, $10 online. Entrance times are in 30 minute intervals. Tickets must be purchased online before the event!

Tickets can be purchased here: https://todaysbride.com/bridal-shows/2021-april-10th-11th-wedding-show-huntington-convention-center/