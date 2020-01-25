Today's Bride Cleveland Wedding Show

I-X Center One I-X Center Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44135

There’s no place to plan your wedding quite like the Today’s Bride I-X Center Cleveland Wedding Show this January! This event is the third biggest bridal show in the nation, and the LARGEST in Ohio! It’s so big, it takes up an entire weekend – January 25th & 26th, 2020! But don’t let that intimidate you. You’ll have a blast planning your wedding with your wedding party, mom, or fiancé. Shop everything you need to create your dream wedding from 250+ of Northeast Ohio’s best wedding businesses. You can also take advantage of special discounts, deals, prizes, and giveaways. View our galleries up close and get inspired by the latest trends in reception tables, décor, cakes, photography, and fashion. Then watch as the latest designs in bridal, bridesmaid, groom, groomsmen, mother-of, and flower girl attire walk the runway at our live fashion shows! You’re only a bride once, so take advantage of the perks. Join us on January 25th and 26th at the Today’s Bride I-X Center Cleveland Wedding Show to experience this fun-filled day of wedding planning!

Website: https://todaysbride.com/bridal-shows/2020-january-25th-26th-wedding-show-i-x-center/

General admission tickets are $15 at the door. SAVE $3 by purchasing online before the event!

Times:

Saturday, January 25th - 12pm-7pm

Sunday, January 26th - 10am-5pm

