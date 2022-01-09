Today's Bride January Wedding Show - Akron

to

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The Today’s Bride John S. Knight Center Wedding Show is a Northeast Ohio bride’s dream! Gather your wedding party, mom, or fiancé and plan your entire wedding under one roof on January 9th, 2022!

Shop everything you need to create your dream wedding – over 120+ of Northeast Ohio’s best wedding professionals – and take advantage of special discounts, deals, prizes, and giveaways. View our galleries up close and get inspired by the latest trends in reception tables, décor, cakes, photography, and fashion. Then watch as the latest designs in bridal, bridesmaid, groom, mother-of, and flower girl attire strut the runway at our live fashion shows!

You’re only a bride once, so take advantage of the perks at the area’s most talked about bridal show. Visit the Today’s Bride Wedding Show on January 9th to experience Akron’s longest running and most popular wedding show!

Info

John S. Knoght Center
Bridal
3306709545
to
