Today's Bride January Wedding Show - Cleveland

to

I-X Center One I-X Center Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44135

Jan. 22: 12:00PM - 6:00PM

Jan. 23: 10:00AM - 5:00PM

The Today’s Bride I-X Center Wedding Show is a Northeast Ohio bride’s dream! This event is the third biggest bridal show in the nation, and the LARGEST in Ohio! It’s so big, it takes up an entire weekend – January 22nd & 23rd, 2022! But don’t let that intimidate you. You’ll have a blast planning your wedding with your wedding party, mom, or fiancé.

Shop everything you need to create your dream wedding from 150+ of Northeast Ohio’s best wedding businesses. You can also take advantage of special discounts, deals, prizes, and giveaways. View our galleries up close and get inspired by the latest trends in reception tables, décor, cakes, photography, and fashion. Then watch as the latest designs in bridal, bridesmaid, groom, groomsmen, mother-of, and flower girl attire walk the runway at our live fashion shows!

You’re only a bride once, so take advantage of the perks. Join us on January 22nd & 23rd at the Today’s Bride I-X Center Bridal Show for Ohio’s most popular and most talked about wedding show!

Info

I-X Center One I-X Center Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44135
Bridal
3306709545
