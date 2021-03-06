Today's Bride March Wedding Show - Akron

The Today’s Bride Bridal Show is a Northeast Ohio bride’s dream! Gather your wedding party, mom, or fiancé and plan your entire wedding under one roof on March 6th & 7th, 2021! Shop everything you need to create your dream wedding – over 80+ of Northeast Ohio’s best wedding professionals – and take advantage of special discounts, deals, prizes, and giveaways. View our galleries up close and get inspired by the latest trends in reception tables, décor, cakes, photography, and fashion. You’re only a bride once, so take advantage of the perks. Visit the Today’s Bride Wedding Show — with all safety precautions in place, of course — at the Summit County Fairgrounds this spring March 6th & 7th, 2021 to experience this fun-filled weekend of wedding planning!

General admission tickets are $15 at the door, $10 online. Entrance times are in 30 minute intervals. Tickets must be purchased online before the event!

Tickets can be purchased here: https://todaysbridemarchweddingshow.tix123.com/