Today's Bride October Wedding Show - Cleveland

to

Embassy Suites Rockside 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44131

There is no better time to fall in love with wedding planning — so we’re bringing you the Today’s Bride Wedding Show! Gather your fiancé, your in-laws, or your bride tribe, and join over 60+ of Northeast Ohio’s best wedding professionals for the October 2nd, 2022 Today’s Bride Bridal Show at the Embassy Suites Cleveland – Rockside!

View inspiration up close & find the perfect vendors to execute your vision. You’ll find the latest trends in reception tables, décor, cakes, photography, fashion, and florals. PLUS, you’ll get access to show-exclusive discounts, deals, prizes, and giveaways. Spend a day with Today’s Bride and SAVE money — sounds like a good deal, right?

You’ll only plan a wedding once, and we know how stressful it can be; we do it every day! Fall in love with all that the experienced professionals at the Today’s Bride Wedding Show have to offer on October 2nd, 2022. Your dream wedding awaits!

Info

Embassy Suites Rockside 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44131
Bridal, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Festivals & Fairs
330-670-9545
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Today's Bride October Wedding Show - Cleveland - 2022-10-02 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Today's Bride October Wedding Show - Cleveland - 2022-10-02 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Today's Bride October Wedding Show - Cleveland - 2022-10-02 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Today's Bride October Wedding Show - Cleveland - 2022-10-02 12:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Friday

February 25, 2022

Saturday

February 26, 2022

Sunday

February 27, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required