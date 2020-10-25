Today's Bride October Wedding Show

Wedding planning during COVID-19 has been difficult. Whether you just recently got engaged or are finalizing the details of your wedding, this show is the perfect place for you! We know planning a wedding can be stressful and overwhelming (especially now), but our bridal show – with all safety precautions in place – will make you “fall” in love with SAFE wedding planning!

Be inspired by new trends and ideas, meet Northeast Ohio’s best wedding businesses to get advice, price quotes, and discounts, win prizes and giveaways, book your favorite vendors on-the-spot, and more. Plan your special day all under one roof — socially distanced, of course — at the Embassy Suites Cleveland – Rockside on October 25th, 2020.