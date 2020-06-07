Today's Bride Summer Wedding Show

I-X Center One I-X Center Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44135

If you’re looking for a one-stop wedding shopping experience where you can check off every task on your to-do list, there’s no better place than the Today’s Bride I-X Center Bridal Show, June 7th, 2020! Walk aisles of inspiration and trends. Watch fashion shows with the latest in wedding attire for your whole party. Meet 100+ local wedding professionals offering discounts, specials, and giveaways! This show is one-day only, so grab your bridesmaids, mom, or fiancé, and join us this June to plan your entire wedding under one roof!

General admission tickets are available at the door for $15. SAVE $3 by purchasing tickets online before the event. 

Tickets can be purchased here: https://todaysbride.com/bridal-shows/2020-june-7th-wedding-show-i-x-center/

