Today's Bride Summer Wedding Show Akron

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Are you engaged? Do you want the best wedding pros in Northeast Ohio at your wedding? There's no better place to check off every item on your to-do list than the Today's Bride John S. Knight Center Wedding Show on August 23, 2020! Meet the wedding pros that will make your wedding dreams a reality and get access to exclusive discounts, specials, and giveaways. Browse through aisles of inspiration and trends with a signature cocktail in hand. Invite your mom, bridesmaids, and fiancé, and plan your entire wedding in one day this August in Downtown Akron!

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Bridal, Festivals & Fairs
330-670-9545
