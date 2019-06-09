Today's Bride Wedding Show

I-X Center One I-X Center Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44135

If you’re looking for a one-stop wedding shopping experience where you can check off every task on your to-do list, there’s no better place than the Today’s Bride I-X Center Bridal Show, June 9th, 2019! Walk aisles of inspiration and trends. Watch fashion shows with the latest in wedding attire for your whole party. Meet 100+ local wedding professionals offering discounts, specials, and giveaways! This show is one-day only, so grab your bridesmaids, mom, or fiancé, and join us this June to plan your entire wedding under one roof!

I-X Center One I-X Center Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44135
