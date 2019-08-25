Today's Bride Wedding Show

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

There's no place better than the Today's Bride Wedding Show to get all of your wedding planning done! Be inspired by new trends, taste the delicious cake and catering samples, meet Northeast Ohio's best wedding businesses to get advice, quotes, and discounts from, win prizes and giveaways, book your favorite vendors on-the-spot, and more! Fall in love with wedding dresses and wedding attire as they strut down the runway, then stop by our pop-up salon to find your dream dress at discounted rates! Today's Bride has granted your wedding wishes, we've put everything under one roof for you! Plan your wedding at the John S. Knight Center Bridal Show on August 25th with the help of Today’s Bride!

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Bridal, Festivals & Fairs
330-670-9545
