Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas

to

Medina Performing Arts Center 851 Weymouth Rd., City of Medina, Ohio 44256

Now in its 26th season of touring nationally, Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christmas in a remote farmhouse in his native parish of Teampall an Ghleanntáin in the west of Ireland – in the 1950s . . . when the neighboring families gather around the fire to grace the wintry night with traditional Irish Christmas carols . . . to raise the rafters with the joy of their music . . . to knock sparks off the flagstone floor with traditional dances - and, of course, stories – they filled the night with the laughter of their stories.

Medina Performing Arts Center 851 Weymouth Rd., City of Medina, Ohio 44256
