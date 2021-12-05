Now in its 26th season of touring nationally, Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christmas in a remote farmhouse in his native parish of Teampall an Ghleanntáin in the west of Ireland – in the 1950s . . . when the neighboring families gather around the fire to grace the wintry night with traditional Irish Christmas carols . . . to raise the rafters with the joy of their music . . . to knock sparks off the flagstone floor with traditional dances - and, of course, stories – they filled the night with the laughter of their stories.
Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas
to
Medina Performing Arts Center 851 Weymouth Rd., City of Medina, Ohio 44256
Medina Performing Arts Center 851 Weymouth Rd., City of Medina, Ohio 44256
Theater & Dance
