Tony Bennett

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

With worldwide record sales in the millions and dozens of platinum and gold albums to his credit, Bennett is a musician who touches the hearts and souls of audiences with his legendary vocals and charming stage presence. His long list of achievements spans over 60 years and 19 Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, making this artist a true international treasure. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $93-$145. livenation.com

Info
Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
