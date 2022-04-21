Just how much do you know about The Tools That Built the Connecticut Western Reserve? Dave Gates talks about Grindstones and how they changed the Western Reserve at this live indoor event at the John Brown House, 514 Diagonal Road, Akron. Free for members of the Summit County Historical Society and $10 for nonmembers. Registration required at eventbrite.com
Tools of the Connecticut Western Reserve with Dave Gates: Grindstones
to
John Brown House 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320
John Brown House 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320
