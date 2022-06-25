Topography 2022

Topography is an extraordinary celebration at the Ledges Shelter and Overlook supporting the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park—with cocktails at the Overlook, twilit trails, gourmet dining in the meadow, and campfires beneath the stars.

Your support will help the Conservancy protect the resources of the park including our nationally recognized volunteer program, educational initiatives, and cultural events. In 2022, your investment will also contribute to the newly created Trails Now Fund, which will provide immediate support for trail maintenance and priority trail projects in CVNP. The Conservancy is the official philanthropic partner of Cuyahoga Valley National Park and your gift helps us preserve one of our region’s most important assets.

2022’s Events

Ted Toth

Cocktails, appetizers, music and mingling at the Ledges Overlook, the Woodland Path and the Gathering Tent

Dinner at the Dinner Tent

Coffee and sweets at the Gathering Tent

Campfires, fireflies and music around the Meadow and at the Ledges Shelter after dark

On The Menu

Food catered by Spice Acres Co.

Welcome Cocktail: English Garden (gin, elderflower liquor, lemon, apple juice, cucumber + mint garnish)

Overlook: Charcuterie and Crudité Cups – assorted skewers with Adams Reserve Cheddar, Carr Valley Bessie’s Blend, Coppa, salami, B&B cucumbers, house pickles, marinated olives, berries and grapes, and assorted seasonal veggies with house hummus + garden compuesto (vegetarian/gluten free). Pork Belly Skewer with a bourbon+ rhubarb glaze (vegetarian option available).

Trail Snacks: Spice Trail Mix (curried cashews, dried cranberries, dark chocolate, BBQ Spiced Crispy Chickpeas. Za’atar Grilled Eggplant with cucumber raita, gremolata, pickled radish over grilled naan. Pimento Cheese Spread with Chili Crisp Oil and Shagbark Tortilla Chips.

In the Meadow: Asparagus Tahini Tartlet with creamy tahini, herbs + seeds (v/gf). Shagbark Polenta Fries with hot sauce remoulade (vegetarian/gluten free).

Dinner:

House-made Herbed Focaccia with herbed whipped butter.

Sweets + Greens Salad, local lettuce, carrots, ginger-pepper dried fruit, candied puffed seeds, mint, goat cheese, rhubarb hone vinaigrette (vegetarian/gluten free).

Shiitake Scallion Orzo, toasted orzo, Killbuck Shiitakes, grilled asparagus with an herby mushroom jus (gluten free option available)

Local Hone Pot du Crème with candied lavender, crispy strawberries, rhubarb compote.

Dessert:

Coffee and late-night sweets, bite-sized tarts, bars, and chocolates.

Additional Details

Weather: The party is rain or shine.

Parking: Valet parking is provided.

Attire: Trail chic.

Questions? Call 330-657-2909 ext. 139 or email events@forcvnp.org.

To learn about Topography sponsorship opportunities, click here.