Topsy Turvy Tea Party

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601

Don’t be late for this very important date! Journey through the rabbit hole and join us for an Alice in Wonderland inspired “Topsy Turvy Tea Party” on Sunday, August 19 from 2-4 pm at Beech Creek Gardens. Become immersed in a world of wonder and whimsy as you enjoy delectable bites and flavorful teas. Indulge your imagination and spend a magical afternoon relaxing with your friends and family. Following tea time, have fun using your “Madhatter” skills to create your very own teacup fascinator to take home! Space is limited, so reserve your seats early. The cost to attend is $25 per person, and $20 per person for Beech Creek members. This event is geared toward adults because our intention is to create a calm and relaxing atmosphere, but children ages 5 and older are welcome. The event is not well-suited for children younger than 5 years old. Tickets are the same price regardless of age. August 19, 2018 from 2-4 pm at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. For more information or to register, visit beechcreekgardens.org or call (330) 829-7050.

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601 View Map
3308297050
