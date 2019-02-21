Join Torchbearers in celebrating Bill Considine, CEO Emeritus of Akron Children's Hospital and Christopher Richardson, CEO of AxessPointe Community Health Centers, at its 16th Annual Anniversary Celebration on Feb. 21, 2019 at The Tangier in Akron. This event is open to all members of the Greater Akron community. In addition to recognizing the award recipients, guests will enjoy a seated dinner and a state-of-the-organization address.
Torchbearers 16th Annual Anniversary Celebration
Tangier Restaurant 532 W. Market, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44303
