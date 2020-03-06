Torchsongs Transformed

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304

“Interweaving pop, jazz, and Baroque music in a coherent, meaningful, and dazzling fashion.” – ClevelandClassical.com

LD brings their innovative baroque-jazz fusion program to a new level with fresh songs and arrangements featuring soprano Hélène Brunet with members of L’Harmonie des Saisons (Quebec). Timeless melodies and inspired improvisations bridge the gap between baroque composers and 20th C songsters as we find common ground between the tender sentiments and rich harmonic language of 17th C love songs, and tunes made famous by Nina Simone, Edith Piaf, Billie Holiday, and more.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304
Concerts & Live Music
2163028404
